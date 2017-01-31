Sacramento submits bid for MLS expansion franchise

Sacramento Republic FC fans watch their team at the new Bonney Field Friday night. (Photo: KXTV News10)

Sacramento has officially submitted its bid to become a Major League Soccer expansion city.

Kevin Nagle, the majority owner of Sacramento Republic FC soccer club, will now lead the way in participating in a formal review by the league as he hopes to move the organization to the MLS level.

“It's a proud day for Sacramento as we submit our bid to become the next MLS city,” Mayor Steinberg said Tuesday. “No community has worked harder or longer than ours to earn a place in the next round of MLS expansion. You see it in our dedicated fans, regional passion, and indomitable spirit. Congratulations to Kevin Nagle and everyone for leading the charge on this truly special opportunity to grow our economy, revitalize downtown, and bring new energy, community, and civic pride to our region. I am more convinced now than ever that Sacramento is ready for MLS.”

Throughout the process, which includes 12 cities bidding for four expansion slots, Sacramento has been widely regarded as a front-runner to land a MLS franchise.

MLS commissioner Don Garber said last month the first two teams who are given expansion slots will have to pay $150 million each and are scheduled to be announced during the second or third quarter of 2017. The remaining two teams will be announced at a future date.

The initial two cities that land expansion slots would begin play in the MLS by 2020.

Copyright 2016 KXTV