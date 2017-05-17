Sacramento 'Sunday Street' event to activate Broadway corridor

A two-mile stretch of Sacramento’s Broadway will shut down to cars Sunday to open up for the community to engage in healthy activities.
“Sunday Street” is a family friendly event that will engage the community in yoga, bicycle demos, street performers, and other events for families to enjoy.
“Open streets events are part of a global movement of transforming streets into pop-up parks and activated public spaces,” according to the City of Sacramento website.
Click here to view the promotional video about the event posted by the City of Sacramento.
The “Sunday Street” route map is available on the City’s Website.
The event will take place from Riverside Boulevard to 2nd Avenue and East Broadway, from 8 a.m. to noon on May 21.
It's a part of the Broadway Street Improvements plan, that aims to identify and produce changes that will make the historic street a more inviting place.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs