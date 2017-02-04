Sacramento Veteran Resource Center helping struggling service people

"If you know any homeless Vets, please give them this information. You never know how close someone is to giving up. Stay strong."



That was the title of a post on Sacramento’s Reddit – The link brings you to contact information for a case worker, Arturo Hernandez, with Sacramento Veterans Resource Center (VRC).



Hernandez helps homeless veterans find safe housing. The VRC program in South Sacramento houses 50 Veterans struggling with homlessness and substance abuse.



“They’re our veterans. They helped out our country," Hernandez said. "We fought for their country. And we should just help ‘em out to as well.”



The case 35-year-old case worker's story isn't far off from the other veterans that stop by for help. Hernandez, a marine veteran, hit a road bump in college and needed help paying rent.



That was two years ago. He was on track to becoming an x-ray technician but took on an internship with the VRC and decided to pursue a career there.



One of his clients is Richard Chadwick, 50, a homeless army veteran. He has been living at the South Sacramento facility the last six months.



Chadwick lost his job selling insurance three and a half years ago. Since then he's fell into homelessness and struggled to get a job.

“I’m able to of course have shelter, and food, and have opportunities to talk to case mangers here about jobs," Chadwick said.



The program has helped Chadwick into safe housing and counseling. He has recently taken a job with Amazon and soon wants to be in stable housing on his own.



“I was a depressed individual and I didn’t have a lot of hope for my future," Chadwick said. "And as time goes by, I was able to get the help and guidance that I needed for a future path to success.”

For more than 40 years, the Veterans Resource Center of America has provided resources to Veterans in need. The Santa Rosa based non-profit has more than a dozen resource centers spread throughout California, Nevada, and Arizona.

The veterans programs include homeless prevention and rehousing, employment and training, transitional housing, behavioral health treatment, permanent supportive housing, and nutrition services.



An average of 20 Veterans died from suicide each day in 2014, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.



Nearly 50,000 Veterans were identified as homeless in America the same year, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

Copyright 2017 KXTV