Long range forecast models for Northern California indicate the possiblity of a high pressure ridge building after the next round of storms. However, it's not a sure thing - more than five days out, forecasts are dicy, said climatologist Nina Oakley. (Photo: Flickr user daveynin)

Sacramento's violent crime rate is nearly twice as high as the national average, but has decreased since 2015.

That's according to the Federal Bureau Of Investigation (FBI), which recently released their 2016 Crime in the United States statistics. The FBI defines violent crime as four offenses -- murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault.

Overall, there was a 4.1 percent increase in the number of violent crimes across the nation, according to the FBI.

In 2016, there were an estimated 386 violent crimes per 100,000 people nationally. This is 3.4 percent higher than the national average from the year before. While the national violent crime rate increased, Sacramento's dropped. The city of Sacramento's violent crime rate was around 716 per 100,000 people in 2016 compared to 737 in 2015.

The violent crime rate for the entire Sacramento metro region, which includes EL Dorado, Placer, Yolo and Sacramento County, was 411 per 100,000 people compared to 445 the year before, despite the population growing by nearly by nearly 18,000.

ABC10 looked into the FBI's breakdown of violent crime rates for various cities in the Sacramento region. The city of Stockton had a much higher violent crime rate than Sacramento in 2016, with 1,420 per 100,000 people. Modesto trailed closely behind 988 violent crimes per 100,000 people.

Citrus Heights' violent crime rate in 2016 hit 451 per 100,000 people, while West Sacramento's rate was 435 -- both of which were higher than the national average. For having a much smaller population than many of the surrounding cities, Auburn's crime rate was fairly high at 476 violent crimes per 100,000 residents.

Elk Grove's violent crime rate was lower than the national rate, but not by much at 322 per 100,000 residents.

Other cities in the Sacramento area fared well for a low number of violent crimes.

Roseville's violent crime rate was 150 per 100,000 people, Folsom's was 98 and Davis' violent crime rate was 159 in 2016. Rocklin also had a lower violent crime rate the U.S. with 105 per 100,000 residents.

To see the FBI's 2016 crime statistic's on California cities, click HERE.

ABC10 took an extra step in calculating the crime rate per 100,000 residents for each city using data on the number of crimes and the population of the city.

© 2017 KXTV-TV