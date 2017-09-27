Sacramento woman waiting to hear from family in Puerto Rico in wake of Hurricane Maria

A Sacramento woman who grew up in Puerto Rico hasn't been able to get a hold of her family since Hurricane Maria devastated the area last week.

Carmen Garcia-Gomez grew up in Penuelas and moved to the U.S. with her parents and siblings when she was 8 years old.

"My husband, my daughter and I were just there the last week of August," Garcia-Gomez said. "The second night we were there, I talked to my husband and I said 'I'm sorry honey we're going to have to change our plans. I have to spend every minute with my family.'"

She last spoke with her mother's side of the family on Friday. The phone call was cutting in and out.

"The conversation was very short because we had very bad signals," Garcia-Gomez said. "I called him back and he finally answered and said 'we'll be OK for a few days we're OK. A few days.' That was Friday!"

She showed us pictures of her last trip to Puerto Rico.

"The Puerto Rico I remember is in my memory and in my pictures," Garcia-Gomez.

Carmen is determined to fly out to Puerto Rico next week. She's working on logistics of taking supplies back to her hometown.

