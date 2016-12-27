For years, many organizations working to end homelessness have followed the "housing first" model, an approach that moves families experiencing homelessness to permanent housing without requiring them to be sober, seek addiction treatment, or participate

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development has started to shift its policy, and its money, away from transitional housing to focus on housing first, leaving some shelters, which require tenants to get clean, scrambling to come up with a way to fund their programs.

Michele Steeb sits down for an interview with ABC10 in her office at the St. John's Program For Real Change Facility in Sacramento.

Multiple studies suggest the housing first method is working, but Michele Steeb, CEO of St. John’s Program for Real Change in Sacramento, says using this approach for homeless women and mothers could be disastrous.

“You’re raising kids, you’re dealing with addiction, and anxiety and domestic violence and not choosing good partners,” Steeb told ABC10. “Then, to stick someone in a house and not require them to be sober, and not require them do to anything to improve their lives, it’s just a recipe for disaster."

We wanted to find out how Steeb’s organization is taking a different approach to ending homelessness, and were given access to the facility and its residents to learn more about the program from the people who are participating in it.

Carmen Coulter, one of the women staying at the shelter, said before entering the program at St. John's she'd been addicted to crack-cocaine and marijuana.

“I had really hit rock bottom," Coulter said. "I was homeless, I was in the streets, I was prostituting. I got pregnant with twins, and so I just told myself this is just a way of God telling you that it's time to slow down. You got two babies, two miracle babies, and it's time to change."

When she heard about St. John's, she began calling every day to check and see if there was space available.

"I finally got the phone call, and I've been here three months now and I'm already growing," Coulter said. "I've got my kids in daycare, I got their birth certificates, I got them doctor's appointments, I'm going to school, I'm working and life is better.”

One of things that makes the program so unique is that the women are required to complete vocational training at Plates, which is a restaurant run by St. John's. To better understand how this training helps women get back on their feet, we visited the facility to talk to Kelvin Kimball, who manages the restaurant.

“The restaurant industry is a chaotic industry; stressful, multitasking, there's a lot going on at any given time,” Kimball said. “You're taking women in from chaos and putting them into, I guess you could say, organized chaos. I tell them: we're all here together, we're all in the same boat, we all have our own issues, and we share them with each other. That's what I love about Plates; we give them an opportunity to say, 'Hey, you might've made a mistake, let's correct it and move on from there.'"

Mandy Corniel at work at Plates Cafe, a restaurant where St. John's residents are required to complete vocational training.

Mandy Corniel, who’s been at St. John’s for seven months and is currently working at Plates, told ABC10 the job has given her a sense of purpose.

"When you come in, you have no sense of getting up in the morning, chores, just things normal people do every day," Corniel said. "Somewhere, I lost that somewhere, and I didn't know how to get it back. I knew I wanted it, I knew I wanted it so bad, but I didn't know how to get it back. I came into St. John's very broken, my self-esteem was low, I had very low self-worth, and coming to work every day has helped to build that self-esteem, and build my self-worth. Plates is a huge part of helping rebuild what was so broken when I walked into St. John's."

Steeb said the housing first model does play a role in ending homelessness, but for the population her facility caters to, it's detrimental.

"It is so disappointing that we as a system are looking at everyone the same way," Steeb said. "We're basically saying, you know what, if you're struggling in school, here's our solution, we're going to give you a math tutor. You may, or may not, be struggling in math, you may be struggling in English, you may be struggling in Social Studies, doesn't matter. We're going to give you a math tutor, because we think that's what works."

One of the reasons Steeb began moving St. John’s away from public funding, she said, was so that her program could help women take complete control of their lives, rather than just handing them keys to a home and letting them figure the rest out on their own.

We spoke to Tanya Tull, the innovator behind the housing first approach, who told us that, while programs like St. John's are doing good work, they're only serving a specific portion of the population.

"Most people who have lost their housing are better able to engage with services and resources in the community at large from a stable housing base,” Tull said. “As quickly as possible should be our approach to ending homelessness for people who find themselves in that situation, rather than trying to fix all their problems first."

But why are programs like St. John's better for mothers suffering from things like addiction and domestic violence? Steeb says it has to do with the availability of crucial services.

“Everything is here, right? Everything you need,” Steeb said. “You need mental health? We can get you in the day you need it, it's right here, whether it's counseling, whether it's, you know, medication, we can get you in. You need job training? It's right here. You need child care while you're doing these things to better your life. We have it right here. You have hope, because it just doesn't seem like this impossible world out there that you have to try and tackle.”

One of St. John's clients receives help in the facilitiy's education center.

Women go through an interview process so that staff can gauge their commitment level to getting help. Once accepted — which can take months, depending on space in the facility — women are expected to follow a strict routine that has them waking up early every morning to either head to work, obtain their GED, perform chores, or meet with in-house mental health and human services.

Lucy Gonzalez, another woman in the program, says had she’d gone to another shelter that didn’t provide the kind of services that St. John’s offers, she wouldn’t have been able to get back on her feet.

“Rehab for me would've been as a shelter as well,” Gonzalez said. “You know, I came to St. John's and I was very depressed; really didn't know myself, and that's something that every day here I'm able to say, ‘Well, this is the first time I'm going this sober,’ and it's very emotional of how happy I am to be able to do this.’”

Gonzalez isn't embarrassed about her addiction, and she's proud to share what she's overcome.

”I'm very proud that I was able to overcome my addiction," Gonzalez said. "If there's one girl that will see this right now -- there's plenty of Lucys out there, but if there's one girl that sees this and is able to take the next step and make the phone call, it's a good thing. A very good thing.”