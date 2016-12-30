Sacramento Zoo increasing its prices for 2017

Masai Giraffe Calf, Rocket (Photo: Tonja Candelaria)

There's a lot of change that's usually associated with heading into a new year and for 2017 the cost of attending the Sacramento Zoo is among those set to alter.

The Zoo's Board of Trustees approved a price bump to help maintain community amenities for visitors and provide top-notch animal care for the 90-year-old facility.

"We're really focusing on the welfare and care of the 500 or more animals at the zoo," said Lesley Kirrene, Director of External Affairs for the Sacramento Zoo.

A few of the main prices spikes include general admission tickets which have risen by $3.20, senior admission's by $2.95, children's admission between the ages of two and 11-years-old by $2.20 and the family pack memberships (two adults/four children) by $40.00.

The diagram below, provided by the zoo, shows the monetary difference of each year:

Though admission prices like children under the age of two-years-old and an individual membership are unchanged, the rest have increased.

"Despite the increasing cost of operation, the zoo has not instituted an annual price increase in recent years," said Director and CEO Kyle Burks in a press release.

During 2012 and 2015 the prices raised about 50-cents, but since 2010 no other increases have been implemented. With minimum wage regulations scheduled to rise this year, to pay staff wages of over 100 employees comparable to industry standards the zoo has anticipated that which also factored in the decision.

"We have and will continue to strive to keep our membership and admission prices low. They remain a great value whether you visit once or become a Zoo member," said Burks. "However, when our costs go up each year and we keep our prices the same, we can't have a stable and successful zoo."

This idea is not out of the ordinary, it's been something researched for the past few years. Studies were done on what regional zoos can and should be charging on a regular basis to keep up with operations.

"We are cognizant to remain as assessable as we can," said Kirrene. "[But] we want to give our animals the continued necessary care."

As a non-private they're not a city entity, so they mostly rely on gate admission.

Also, for a more improved collective experience, some of the renovations expected to be made are replacing a lake fence to keep it safer for the birds, an indoor space for the great apes and working on a new complex den area and climbing story for the lions.

Copyright 2016 KXTV