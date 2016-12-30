Sacramento Zoo zebra dies at 24-years-old

Sacramento Zoo geriatric Grevy's Zebra, Akina, dies at 24-years-old on Dec. 29, 2016. (Photo: Sacramento Zoo Blog spot)

A well-beloved Sacramento Zoo geriatric Grevy's zebra, Akina, passed away last night from a suspected colic.

The 24-year-old zebra was behaving abnormally on Dec. 28 and was then put under veterinary care to begin treatment for suspected colic, according to the zoo. A colic is a common and serious disorder of the digestive system.

The next day she did not improve and was taken to the zoo's clinic where they did a full exam. The exam consisted of fluids, pain medications, antibiotics and etc. to help fight off the colic.

Akina was born in 1992 making her the second oldest Zebra at the Sacramento Zoo and one of the oldest living at an accredited Association of Zoos and Aquariums institution, with the oldest being 27-years-old.

“Akina was a Grand Old Equine who was never shy about chatting,” said Lindsey Moseanko, Primary Ungulate Keeper at the Sacramento Zoo, via press release. “Her vocalizing could be heard throughout the zoo. She loved coming to her keepers at the fence-line for apple slices and ear scratches."

Copyright 2016 KXTV