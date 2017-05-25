Saving the ones you love with FREE life jackets

Sacramento Police took time to show what their Marine Unit does on the Sacramento River and discuss water safety for the Memorial Weekend. (Photo: ABC10)

The unofficial start to summer is about to kick off as we head into the Memorial Day weekend. Around here, that means hitting lakes and rivers to celebrate.

Even though we've had some hot weather lately, waters are running fast and are very cold. A jump in the water may leave you with only minutes to get to safety before your muscles start to lose functions.

Denise Peterson, manager of the Boating Clean and Green Program with California State Parks, joined us live on Facebook to talk about simple ways to stay safe. Their campaign, Save the Ones You Love, is focused on getting more people into life jackets to prevent drowning.

There are loaner stations throughout the state at parks and even fire stations where you can pick up free life jackets. These are first come first serve, so make sure to have a back up plan.

There are also trade-in events through June. Here's the link to trade-in for a properly fitted and approved flotation device.

Even with a life jacket, Peterson says there is a general 1-10-1 rule. When you enter cold water, you have one minute to get your breathing under control. You have 10 minutes where you're muscles will still work. And finally, you have one hour before you can succumb to hypothermia.

State law also requires anyone under the age of 13 to wear a life jacket while on a boat that's in motion. You must also have a life jacket for every person on board.

Peterson added the top two reasons for boating accidents are operator inattention and operator inexperience. Alcohol also plays a factor in a lot of accidents.

If you are heading out to the water, make sure to tell someone your float plan. Let them know where you'll be entering and exiting the water and how long you'll be gone.

There are also ramps that are damaged so call ahead to make sure your launch area is still accessible.

Finally, follow the speed limits. Just like a car, there will be patrol out ticketing for boating above the speed limit.

