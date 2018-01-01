11 Sacramento dispensaries approved to sell recreational marijuana

The California Bureau of Cannabis Control worked throughout the weekend to approve pending applications for cannabis dispensaries statewide, allowing those businesses to open for legal marijuana sales on Jan. 1.

As of Sunday evening, 11 Sacramento dispensaries had received this final level of approval they'd been seeking.

The following dispensaries will be allowed to sell adult-use (recreational) cannabis on Monday:

Horizon Nonprofit Collective (3600 Power Inn Road, Suite 1A)

Alternative Medical Center (1220 Blumenfeld Drive)

Golden Health & Wellness (1115 Fee Drive)

Valley Health Options Collective, Inc. (1421 Auburn Boulevard)

Sacramento Community Cannabis Collective (2831 Fruitridge Road, Suite E)

River City Phoenix (1508 El Camino Avenue)

Migliore, LLC (2100 29th Street)

California Naturopathic Agricultural Association #7 (8112 Alpine Avenue Avenue)

Northstar Holistic Collective (1236 C Street St)

All About Wellness (1900 19th Street)

A Therapeutic Alternative Inc. (3015 H Street)

Even more Sacramento dispensaries are licensed for medical marijuana sales. Even though the state, for decades, has allowed the sale of medical cannabis, the new laws require dispensaries to now obtain a license for those sales as well.

Starred are the dispensaries also licensed to sell adult-use cannabis:

G.S.H.L.E., Inc.

Roseville Gold

Community Health Solutions

Doc's Cooperative, Inc.

Mama N Pops Inc

Perchta, Inc. A California Mutual Benefit Corp.

Zen Garden Wellness

Safe Accessible Solutions

C9 Alliance Cooperative, Inc.

Sacramento Commercial Services

Canna Care Inc.

Septem Coma Inc

Sheridan Law Group

State law allows dispensaries to sell cannabis between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. every day of the week, though each individual business sets its own hours within that parameter.

