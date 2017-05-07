18-year-old arrested after homicide at Foothill Farms house party

An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested after a teen was killed and two adults were injured Friday night at a Foothill Farms house party, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. (Photo: ABC10)

An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested after a teen was killed and two adults were injured Friday night at a Foothill Farms house party, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

On Saturday afternoon, police arrested Kejhonne Henderson for murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies responded to the 4400 block of Greenholme Drive just before midnight on Friday night and found Jordan Pannell, 17, with gunshot wounds in his upper body and a 36-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her lower body. Pannell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 19-year-old man who sheriffs say was also shot at the house party later showed up at a local hospital with wounds in his lower body. The 19 and 36 year olds are expected to survive, sheriffs said.

According to sheriffs, the shooting appeared to happen after an argument earlier in the evening.

Henderson was booked in Sacramento County Jail and is currently ineligible for bail.

He's scheduled to be arraigned in Sacramento Superior Court on Tuesday.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Sacramento Sheriff's Department at (916) 874-5115.

