SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police have arrested two men in connection with the stabbing death of a U.S. Marine in the city's Gaslamp District.

Police say 30-year-old Jose Oscar Esqueda and 24-year-old Jeff Shai Holliday were arrested Saturday night on suspicion of murder and other charges. It was not immediately clear if they had attorneys to comment on the allegations.

Investigators say the two men were involved in the stabbing of Ryan Evan Harris.

The 21-year-old Marine, who was assigned to Camp Pendleton, was stabbed in the torso during a fight early Friday morning. He died at the scene.

Police said another person was also stabbed during the fight and was found wounded about a block away.

Police said the second victim, whose name wasn't released, remained hospitalized Sunday with non-life-threatening injuries.

© 2018 KXTV-TV