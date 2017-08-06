2 dead following high-speed motorcycle crash in Sacramento

Police lights.

A driver and a rider are dead after crashing his motorcycle into a tree near Auburn Boulevard and State Route 244 early Sunday morning.

Investigators believe the driver and his female passenger were driving at an unsafe rate of speed just after 2 a.m. when the driver failed to recognize the dead end of SR 244, which backs up to a hospital parking lot.

At some point, the driver recognized the dead end, locking up the motorcycle’s brakes, sending the motorcycle into a slide, according to police. The slide sent the motorcycle across the intersection into a tree located in the nearby parking lot.

When officers arrived Sacramento Metro medical crews had already begun life saving measures. However, both the rider and motorcyclist were pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once next of kin notifications have been completed.

© 2017 KXTV-TV