32 arrests made in Sacramento sex offender sting operation

Emergency vehicle lighting (Photo: Thinkstock)

Following a three-day joint operation with several law enforcement agencies, 32 registered sex offenders were arrested, facing various charges, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

The focus of the operation targeted sex offenders who had failed to register and to locate sex offenders who were in violation of their legal registration requirements, deputies report.

Of the 32 arrests made during the operation, 14 were due to suspects being out of compliance with their sex offender registration, investigators said.

Investigators worked with teams from Sacramento County Probation, California Corrections and Rehabilitation – Parole Team, State of California Office of Correctional Safety, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Problem Oriented Policing Teams, Rancho Cordova Police Department, Sacramento Police Department and the United States Marshals Service.

