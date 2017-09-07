8-year-old dies after being attacked with a hammer

The Sacramento Police Department are searching for this 23-year-old man believed to have assaulted two minors. (Photo: Sac PD)

An 8-year-old boy attacked with a hammer by his mother’s ex-boyfriend died in a hospital Wednesday, according to Sacramento police.

The attack happened Sept. 1 around 6:25 a.m. inside a home along Melinda Way.

The ex-boyfriend, later identified as Deandre Chaney Jr., 23, was later arrested in Nevada after reportedly escaping from a train station and jumping a fence near the Winnemucca Indian Colony.

Chaney is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend and two children – a 7-year-old girl and the 8-year-old boy – with a hammer.

The woman and the 7-year-old remain in the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police believe Chaney’s charges will be upgraded once he is extradited from his cell in Nevada.

