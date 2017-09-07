8-year-old dies after being attacked with a hammer

An 8-year-old boy attacked with a hammer by his mother’s ex-boyfriend died in a hospital Wednesday, according to Sacramento police.
The attack happened Sept. 1 around 6:25 a.m. inside a home along Melinda Way.
The ex-boyfriend, later identified as Deandre Chaney Jr., 23, was later arrested in Nevada after reportedly escaping from a train station and jumping a fence near the Winnemucca Indian Colony.
Chaney is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend and two children – a 7-year-old girl and the 8-year-old boy – with a hammer.
The woman and the 7-year-old remain in the hospital in critical condition, police said.
Police believe Chaney’s charges will be upgraded once he is extradited from his cell in Nevada.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs