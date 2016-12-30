Husband and wife want to help save lives with public breathalyzers

Mike and Amy Samaritano created Lyfesaverz Breathalyzers to keep people from getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

These breathalyzers are located in bars and restaurant throughout Sacramento and the Bay Area. In order to use the breathalyzer where it is installed you have to insert quarters. Mike said his mission is "to save lives" by providing the machine for customers to "check themselves before they wreck themselves".

"Well the reality is if you don't check yourself, and you sit in the car and drive you are gunna wreck yourself whether its a DUI or killing somebody," Mike said.

He said they feel like each straw saves a life.

The money inserted into the breathalyzer goes to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Lyfesaverz also partnered with Lyft to help people get home after the blow. The couple pays for every machine without any help and have spent 5-thousand dollars in machine this far.

"Were saving lives and that's more important to us than making money," Mike said.

