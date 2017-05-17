ABC10 food truck calendar

Here's your guide to a delicious lunch break.
Every week, food trucks bring their eats to the ABC10 station parking lot, located at 400 Broadway in Sacramento. The informal treat for ABC10 employees has quickly become a weekly lunchtime staple for other businesses and residents in the area.
So, we're making it easier for you to plan your next visit to our station!
Here's calendar of food trucks scheduled through October 6th -- we'll update this link as dates are added.
Food trucks are scheduled from 11: 30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
May 19th - SQUEEZE INN TRUCK
May 25th- SLIGHTLY SKEWED
June 2nd- IT'S NACHO TRUCK
June 7th- NEW BITE
June 16th - SMOKERS WILD
June 21st- SLIGHTLY SKEWED
June 30th- CHANDOS TACOS
July 5th- CHE BUONO (ITALIAN FOOD)
July 14th- GYRO KING
July 19th - SMOKERS WILD
July 28th - WANDERING BOBA
August 2nd - SLIGHTLY SKEWED
August 11th - CHE BUONO
August 16th - ON THE FRY
August 25th - BIG SHRIMPIN
August 30th - GYRO KING
September 8th - MASA GUISERIA (TACOS)
September 13th - SMOKERS WILD
September 22nd - BIG SHRIMPIN
September 28th - MA SARAP (FILIPINO)
October 6th - ASH & OIL (BBQ)
