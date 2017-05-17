ABC10 food truck calendar

ABC10's Peter Wright enjoying 'The Animal' from Smoker's Wild, with one of the food truck's owners. (Photo: Peter Wright)

Here's your guide to a delicious lunch break.

Every week, food trucks bring their eats to the ABC10 station parking lot, located at 400 Broadway in Sacramento. The informal treat for ABC10 employees has quickly become a weekly lunchtime staple for other businesses and residents in the area.

So, we're making it easier for you to plan your next visit to our station!

Here's calendar of food trucks scheduled through October 6th -- we'll update this link as dates are added.

Food trucks are scheduled from 11: 30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

May 19th - SQUEEZE INN TRUCK

May 25th- SLIGHTLY SKEWED

June 2nd- IT'S NACHO TRUCK

June 7th- NEW BITE

June 16th - SMOKERS WILD

June 21st- SLIGHTLY SKEWED

June 30th- CHANDOS TACOS

July 5th- CHE BUONO (ITALIAN FOOD)

July 14th- GYRO KING

July 19th - SMOKERS WILD

July 28th - WANDERING BOBA

August 2nd - SLIGHTLY SKEWED

August 11th - CHE BUONO

August 16th - ON THE FRY

August 25th - BIG SHRIMPIN

August 30th - GYRO KING

September 8th - MASA GUISERIA (TACOS)

September 13th - SMOKERS WILD

September 22nd - BIG SHRIMPIN

September 28th - MA SARAP (FILIPINO)

October 6th - ASH & OIL (BBQ)

© 2017 KXTV-TV