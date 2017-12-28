ABC10 Top Sports stories of 2017 (Part 1)

The Kings got the entire sports world and the Sacramento community talking when they traded away their All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans during the NBA All-Star break. When Cousins came back to town, ABC10 got an exclusive interview with him before he boarded his flight to New Orleans. He discussed the trade, dealing with his emotions and how he will always remain part of the Sacramento community. “Just because I leave, doesn't mean anything changes,” he said. “I still got love for the city, still got love for the fans, that’ll never change and I still consider this place a home.”