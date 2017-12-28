ABC10 Top Sports stories of 2017 (Part 2)

With 2017 coming to a close, we've compiled a list of the top sports stories according to you, the audience, from each month. Here is part two of the top sports stories for Northern California.
JULY
1. De’Aaron Fox shines in first Kings’ summer league game
- The Kings made a lot of moves in the off-season, but the most notable was taking the 6-foot-4 speedy Kentucky point-guard with the 5th overall pick in the NBA Draft. De’Aaron Fox had a lot of buzz heading into the Las Vegas Summer League and in his first game he lived up to the hype!
2. Darren Collison doesn’t hear from Kings, will sign with Pacers
- The NBA off-season can be one of uncertainty for players, which included Darren Collison. After three seasons in Sacramento, the veteran guard did not hear anything from the organization about resigning him and eventually agreed to a two-year deal with Indiana. Before his flight to Indiana, he talked about wanting to stay in Sacramento and his love for the fans. "No matter where I'd go, the fans would always showed love and support and I'll never forget that. I'll always have respect and love for these fans and the city. I'm always going to miss it out here."
3. Bogdan Bogdanovic meets new Sacramento Kings team in Las Vegas
- Bogdan Bogdanovic, fresh off a EuroLeague Championship, arrived in Las Vegas to get acquainted with his new Kings teammates at the annual NBA Summer League. He talked with ABC10’s Sean Cunningham about his decision to leave team Fenerbahce for the NBA, what he brings to the league and thoughts on the Kings.
AUGUST
1. Golden 1 Center hosting 'Mayweather vs. McGregor' fight watch party
The mega-fight was held on Aug. 26 and the Golden 1 Center announced they were hosting an exclusive, closed-circuit viewing party for fans.
2. Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch sheds little light on sitting for anthem
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch deflected questions about his decision to sit during the National Anthem in the Raiders first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
3. Officials needed for high school sports in California
The number of high school sports referee participants is juxtaposed with a low number of officials for those sports, not only within the state but nationwide and ABC10's Lina Washington looked into this issue.
SEPTEMBER
1. NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Full interview
Elk Grove's own Kyle Larson took a break from his successful NASCAR season to return to Northern California for his third annual Outlaw Kart Showcase at Cycleland Speedway in Chico.
2. Kings' De'Aaron Fox pops up at local high school football game thanks to Twitter
After a series of tweets, Fox took the advice of ABC10's Sean Cunningham and showed up with former Kings legend Doug Christie to watch two undefeated high school football teams square-off.
3. Woodland High School inches closer to new football stadium
The Woodland Joint Unified School District committee voted in favor of taking the next step for final approval to build a new football stadium for the Woodland Wolves.
OCTOBER
1. Former Kings All-Star DeMarcus Cousins on first game back in Sacramento: 'It's a weird feeling'
Former Kings star Cousins, who was traded during during the previous season's All-Star break to the New Orleans Pelicans, talked about his return to Sacramento to face his former team for the first time and his continued love for Sacramento.
2. DeMarcus Cousins talks crowd reception, Pelicans win over his former Kings team
After the Pelicans defeated the Kings 114-106, Cousins discussed his dominant 41-point, 23 rebound performance in his first return to Sacramento as well as the ovation he received before the game from Sacramento fans.
3. Sacramento's Cameron Champ makes PGA Tour debut
- The once six-year-old golf prodigy, Sacramento-native Cameron Champ, now a 22-year-old rising golfing star who made his PGA Tour debut in Napa in early October.
4. Kings legend Chris Webber returns for youth basketball clinic, speaks to kids
- Retired Kings legend Chris Webber, in town to call the national broadcast of the Pelicans and Kings game, made his rounds by visiting Arthur A. Benjamin Health High School for a special lunchtime assembly and also stopping by the Junior Kings Clinic.
NOVEMBER
1. TJ Dillashaw bests Cody Garbrandt to win UFC title
Angels Camp native T.J. Dillashaw, a former teammate of Sacramento's Team Alpha Male, talks about beating nemesis Cody Garbrandt to reclaim the UFC bantamweight championship at UFC 217 in New York City.
2. Matt Barnes receives NBA championship ring from Warriors before game vs. Kings
Former Del Campo High School star Matt Barnes, who played with Sacramento during the 2016-17 season before being released and joining Golden State, discussed receiving his championship ring from the Warriors, growing up in the Sacramento area and more.
3. Athletics Unlimited Sports Standout: Isaah Crocker
With offers from some of the top college football programs in the country, Inderkum High School's Isaah Crocker is one of the most talked-about athletes in the area but he has endured a lot -- including losing his mother to gun violence in 2007 -- turning tragedy into triumph.
DECEMBER
1. Athletics Unlimited Sports Standout: Vacaville Special Needs Cheerleaders
- A Vacaville High School special education teacher along with help of the school’s cheer coordinator, were able to get three special needs students on the sideline to cheer the final games of football season, as well as during the upcoming basketball season.
2. Athletics Unlimited Sports Standout: St. Mary's Foreign Players
Nicolas Reis and Dominik Soos hail from totally different parts of the world but came together to flourish with one of the most competitive teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section. These two foreign players have added another level of diversity and unity in the locker room and on the field at St. Mary's.
3. Matt Barnes announces NBA retirement on Instagram
Matt Barnes, a Sacramento native, announced his retirement from the NBA through social media in an Instagram post calling his 15-year run "cool". Barnes attended Del Campo High School in Sacramento where he was also an All-American and All-State in both basketball and football.
4. Folsom, Placer advance to CIF State Championship games
- For the second time in four seasons the Folsom Bulldogs advanced to the CIF State Football Championship after winning their NorCal Regional Bowl game and the Placer Hillmen also advanced to their first State Championship game since 1980. However, Granite Bay, Manteca, Rio Vista, Sutter and Bear River had their seasons come to an end in their NorCal Regional Bowl Games.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs