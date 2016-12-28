Catching up with 'The Balanced Blonde': How to live a balanced lifestyle

Jordan Younger, 26, from Sacramento blogs about living a balanced lifestyle.

If you have any sort of social media account, it's likely that you've heard of 'The Balanced Blonde.'

Jordan Younger, 25, first gained social media fame as 'The Blonde Vegan.' In 2014, she broke away from veganism, which stirred a lot of controversy among her followers. Younger wrote about her transition in 'Breaking Vegan: One Woman's Journey from Veganism, Extreme Dieting, and Orthorexia to a More Balanced Life.'

ABC10's Frances Wang caught up with Younger when she was back in Sacramento for the holidays.

Younger was with her nanny of 11 years eating gluten-free pizza at Matteo's in Carmichael.

"It's like this balancing act between where can I go and where I can get things I like to eat and not inconvenience everybody," Younger said.

Her other local favorites include Bandera, Ella, The Green Boheme, Miyagi, and Sun & Soil.

"For the last year, I’ve been, well of course, in the beginning promoting my book, doing a lot of book signings. Getting that out there," Younger said. "I’ve been blogging this whole time and my blog has really taken on the form of fitness and balance and yoga and healthy food versus vegan food versus being all recipes."

Younger said she has also started a Podcast called 'Soul on Fire.'

"I'm very excited about it. It's kind of been the main source of my energy," Younger said. "As you [Frances] know, interviewing people is really fun!"

Younger even had the opportunity to meet one of her wellness idols, Gwyneth Paltrow. Younger was asked by Paltrow's publicity team to be in a video with her for her makeup line, Juice Beauty.

Younger is also working on completeing her 500-hour yoga training. She's currently teaching at SoCal Hot Yoga in Los Angeles and will also be teaching at Ceremony Meditiation, starting in January.

"Eventually I want to open my own yoga studio - The Balanced Blonde Yoga Studio," Younger said. "I also potentially want to open a yoga studio in Sacramento. It's such a great community versus thousands of studios in Los Angeles that lack the community feel."

Younger's advice to her followers on how to live a balanced lifestyle? Listen to your body, when it comes to food and exercise.

"I think it's great to use the new year as a kickstarter for healthy lifestyle choices. Instead of having resolutions, make lifestyle choices," Younger said. "Maybe cutting something out of your diet that doesn't make you feel good anymore.

Younger knows she has a lot of fans and young people who look up to her and her blog. She said she works hard to remain as authentic as possible and to post all aspects of her life, good and bad.

"I know what it’s like to follow other people and compare your life to them. I can imagine as younger girls and guys following blogs and youtube channels - how that must feel," Younger said. "I always try to express all ends of the spectrum. I do get on there and actually talk about when I’ve had a bad day...I try to say today was rough. I try to be really honest about it, so people know I can actually relate to her."

Copyright 2016 KXTV