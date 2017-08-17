Alcohol license suspended for local nightclub following shooting

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has announced that they have suspended the alcoholic beverage license of the Parlare Euro Lounge in downtown Sacramento.

This decision comes after two people were recently injured during a shooting inside the nightclub a couple of weeks ago.

This is just one of the few disorderly activities the Sacramento Police Department and Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control discovered during their several-month long investigation of the Parlare Euro Lounge.

From Nov. 2016 through Aug. 2017, police responded for several incidents which include fights, assaults, public drunkenness and disturbing the peace.

The business had a suspension in 2012 for similar conduct.

The ABC says that, "the license has not been transferred to a qualified person or entity within one year, it may be permanently revoked."

