Amazon nears opening date for new Sacramento facility

Last week Amazon announced it would open up 1,500 job positions for a new Sacramento fulfillment center slated to open later this year, and now the company is eye-balling a tentative date for the opening.

It looks like that target date will fall sometime toward the end of September or the first part of October, according to company representatives.

On Aug. 10, media will be given the opportunity to take a sneak peak inside the new facility and see the robotics that have already been installed.

Representatives for the online retail giant say hiring for the area has gone well and they are in the final stretch for filling vacant positions.

The distribution center was announced in July 2016 as the tenth in the state. The center is larger than 855,000 square feet and is located near the Sacramento International Airport.

Those still interested in finding a job at the new facility can still apply at www.amazondelivers.jobs.

