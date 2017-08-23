Amazon working on air cargo facility at Sacramento International Airport

Sacramento County is currently hashing out a lease with Amazon for an air cargo facility at Sacramento International Airport.
Plans call for a 40,000-square-foot facility to handle cargo at the airport. You might remember that the online giant has a new fulfillment center near SMF.
According to a letter to the county's Board of Supervisors, Amazon is expected to start a daily air cargo flight from the airport in September. And more could be added with holiday demand.
No word yet on a construction date, but Amazon wants to start operations from this air cargo facility in the fall.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs