Animal shelters seeing positive results in free pet adoptions

Bryant, a 5-year-old Labrador Retriever mix, was adopted on December 14, 2016. (Photo: Elizabeth Laverty and Kevin Williamson)

The holiday season is still upon us and pets are finding new homes ahead of the new year through local animal shelters.

Through different sponsorships, Placer and El Dorado County animal shelters joined the Front Street Animal Shelter to provide free pet adoptions through the end of 2016. As December has progressed each shelter has seen a lot of success.

With three days left, the Front Street Animal Shelter has exceeded their goal, according to Gina Knepp, who's the manager of the shelter.

There's been 989 animals who've left the shelter since the free pet adoptions started a month ago. Out of the 989 animals, 471 were cats with 154 being adult cats and 518 were dogs with 408 classified as adults.

"We will definitely get over 1,000 and that was my goal," said Knepp. "This is the highest number of adoptions we've done in a period of time."

The customer base has seen an influx and it's not only the free pet adoptions, it's also incentives like free tags and $5 microchips that have contributed as well.

Though there's still plenty of animals available for adoption, this was the first year something like this was accomplished and it could be a recurring action.

"I absolutely believe we can get the funding and we will definitely do this again," said Knepp.

Since Dec. 1, the Placer County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) adoption total has reached 236 animals, with 148 being cats, 76 dogs and 12 critters. The 12 critters from this total are between one bird, nine rabbits and two rodents.

Leilani Fratis who's the CEO of the SPCA discussed what their goals were ahead of the adoptions.

"The goal of 300 adoptions was established at the onset of the 'Home for the Holidays' campaign," said Fratis.





The shelter doesn't know how many animals they currently have left because that number is ever changing. Animals are either brought in by the public, some are not yet available due to holding periods, but will become available over the course of this week and also additional transfers.

Speaking of transfers, there were also a total of 65 transfers so far during the month which involved 52 cats and 13 dogs.

The El Dorado Animal Service Shelter has seen 70 dogs, 33 cats, 24 puppies, 49 kittens, one chicken, one goat and a cockatoo leave their shelter since November 26.

Alexis Shaw, the Operations Manager of the shelter, had some of the same sentiments as the other respective shelters.

"We have definitely had more people come through for adoptions than usual." said Shaw. "So these are higher numbers then we would generally see on average. It's been really busy, but it's been really neat."

There are about 10 dogs up for adoption right now and they generally have about 15 dogs and approximately 30 cats.

"We're actually pretty low right now," said Shaw. "We've been pulling from other high volume shelters because our kennels have not been full."

They've never offered this before because it's the first year anyone has ever sponsored the animals. Shaw says that they didn't know what to expect so the high numbers have easily exceeded their expectations.

Also, the City of Stockton Animal Shelter, according to their Facebook page, have found new homes for 10 cats and 22 dogs during the weekend with four other dogs reclaimed by their owners. That makes a total of 36 animals who have left the shelter.

Front Street, Placer and El Dorado animal services shelters are crediting a local business with its generous donations making the free pet adoptions possible.

