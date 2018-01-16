Applicants for housing vouchers should avoid scams, authorities say

A man pushing a cart walks down a sidewalk in Carmichael Monday afternoon. (Photo: KXTV)

More than 50,000 Sacramento residents are likely to apply for 7,000 affordable housing vouchers in a lottery that opened at midnight Tuesday, housing authorities say.

With rising housing costs and a burgeoning homeless population, this could be among the most import applications the 7,000 winning applicants ever submit.

However, applicants should be leery of scams.

During the last lottery in 2014, criminals seeking to profit from those desperate to find affordable housing created websites pretending to belong to the housing agency charged fees, not only bilking low income residents, but preventing their applications from being submitted to the lottery, Jones said.

“There is no fee to apply, no credit report or check,” she said. “If they’re asking for money, you’re on the wrong site.”

Housing authorities plan to have the applications processed and the winning applicants identified by March 1, said Angela Jones, a Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency spokeswoman.

After that, applicants will be scheduled for an interview to present documentation verifying their application information.

The agency typically sees a rush of applications as soon as a voucher lottery is opened, but that reflects more the importance of the application to the person making it than any advantage to be gained in applying early.

Applicants are graded on a point system prioritizing need, with homeless applicants getting first priority, Jones said.

All applications are to be made online – paper applications aren’t being accepted, Jones said. The application period remains open until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 30.

At the top right of the application page are six flags representing the languages in which the application is available: English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Hmong and Russian. A drop-down menu gives applicants the option for their preferred language (English is the default language).

The application requires information about identity, age, residence, income, household residents, current rent and utility costs and other basic information.

Although the Social Security fields are required, those who don’t have a Social Security number for whatever reason are directed to enter them as 999-99-999, Jones said.

Other information, including race and ethnicity, is requested but not required to complete the application.

Common mistakes include typographic errors on important numbers like Social Security and date of birth. For that reason, the application has ‘re-enter’ boxes for those items.

Income information is required for everyone in the family, including teens, and every source of income, not just wages, Jones said. Unemployment, Social Security income and other forms of income are required for reporting.

Once the application is completed and correctly submitted, a confirmation number will be provided. Applicants should hold onto this number to help track application results.

Unfortunately, winning one of the coveted vouchers is only the first step in the daunting prospect of finding affordable housing in Sacramento – it could take 1-3 years to find a rental property that will accept the voucher.

Step by step information on finding and submitting an application:

New applicants who start at the Housing Authority Wait Lists page should check the box ‘I want to apply for housing assistance.’ This leads to a page where the first option is ‘1. Housing Choice Voucher program.’ Click on ‘click here’ at the bottom of the first paragraph. This page also includes phone numbers for those who need help completing the application.

On the next page, the first option is ‘1. Tenant-based Assistance.’ Beneath the first paragraph applicants should click on ‘Click here to apply,’ which will take them to a page with more information about eligibility, the application process and other pertinent details. At the bottom right of this page ‘Click to Apply’ opens up the application.

At the top right is a drop-down menu of language options, indicated by flags of six countries.

Complete the required entries and hit the orange ‘Submit’ button at the bottom.

