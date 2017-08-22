Arrest made in hit-and-run death of teen in Natomas

Dexter Glover was arrested Monday around 11:30 p.m., according to CHP, and charged with felony hit and run along with the vehicular manslaughter charge. (Photo: California Highway Patrol)

A man has been arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter following the hit-and-run death of a 15-year-old boy from Natomas.

California Highway Patrol arrested Dexter Laron Glover, in connection with the death of the Natomas teenager who was riding his bicycle along El Centro Road on Aug. 17.

Investigators believe Glover was traveling at an unknown speed southbound on El Centro Rd when he struck the teen on his bicycle.

Glover was arrested Monday around 11:30 p.m., according to CHP, and charged with felony hit and run along with the vehicular manslaughter charge.

