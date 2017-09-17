Arson investigators called to 'suspicious fire' at Del Paso Elementary School

Arson investigators were called to a report of a fire that broke out at Del Paso Elementary School Sunday. (Photo: ABC10)

Arson investigators were called to a report of a fire that broke out at Del Paso Elementary School Sunday, according to Sacramento Fire Department officials.

Crews made the announcement just after 11 a.m. Sunday.

The fire was reportedly set inside a dumpster on school grounds, according to crews.

Minimal damage has been reported, according to crews.

This is a developing story.

