KXTV
Close

Arson investigators called to 'suspicious fire' at Del Paso Elementary School

Staff , KXTV 12:16 PM. PDT September 17, 2017

Arson investigators were called to a report of a fire that broke out at Del Paso Elementary School Sunday, according to Sacramento Fire Department officials.

Crews made the announcement just after 11 a.m. Sunday.

The fire was reportedly set inside a dumpster on school grounds, according to crews.

Minimal damage has been reported, according to crews.

This is a developing story.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories