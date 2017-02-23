As storms clear out, mold comes in

Black mould buildup in the corner of an old house (Photo: Thinkstock, Urban78)

Businesses all throughout the Sacramento area are busy cleaning up mold from homes and businesses.

ABC10 reached out to nearly 15 companies that said they were getting a lot of calls from people now after all the rain and flooding.

A company called Green Home Solutions gave recommendations to prevent mold, like cleaning up water, cleaning up gutters and downspouts and making sure ground is graded away from the foundation of a home.

The company also recommends using a dehumidifier set at 50 if your house has a basement or crawlspace.

