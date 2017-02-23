As storms clear out, mold comes in

Businesses all throughout the Sacramento area are busy cleaning up mold from homes and businesses.
ABC10 reached out to nearly 15 companies that said they were getting a lot of calls from people now after all the rain and flooding.
A company called Green Home Solutions gave recommendations to prevent mold, like cleaning up water, cleaning up gutters and downspouts and making sure ground is graded away from the foundation of a home.
The company also recommends using a dehumidifier set at 50 if your house has a basement or crawlspace.
