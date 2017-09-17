Assault suspects arrested after five-hour standoff in El Dorado County

Anthony Marquez (left) and Richard Almeda (right), were allegedly in a fight that led to a stabbing in El Dorado County Saturday night, according to sheriff's deputies. (Photo: El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

A five-hour standoff in Diamond Springs following a stabbing has ended with two suspects behind bars for El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies.

The stabbing happened at a house in Diamond Springs Saturday around 8 p.m., deputies said, after an altercation turned into a physical fight.

The suspects, identified as Anthony Marquez, 24, and Richard Almeda, 23, both from Sacramento, fled from the scene of the stabbing, but were quickly located in a home nearby.

Deputies responded to the home, which was located on Matrix Court, and following a brief negotiation, managed to coax Marquez outside.

Almeda, however, would not come so easily, according to deputies.

Detectives and the sheriff’s SWAT team were subsequently sent to the scene, trying to get Almeda to leave the home peacefully, deputies said.

It wasn’t until 3:30 a.m. Sunday Almeda finally exited the home. He was placed into custody.

Both Almeda and Marquez have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and have been booked into the El Dorado County Jail.

The stabbing victim is recovering in a hospital.

