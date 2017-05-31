KXTV
At least 6 cars involved in accident on Capital City Freeway

ABC10 Staff , KXTV 5:48 AM. PDT May 31, 2017

One lane is open on northbound Capitol City Freeway at Marconi Avenue due to an accident involving at least six cars, according to California Highway Patrol. 

 

