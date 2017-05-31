Close At least 6 cars involved in accident on Capital City Freeway ABC10 Staff , KXTV 5:48 AM. PDT May 31, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST One lane is open on northbound Capitol City Freeway at Marconi Avenue due to an accident involving at least six cars, according to California Highway Patrol. © 2017 KXTV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Accident brings traffic to halt Teen makes wire flowers VERIFY: Is tilapia bad for you? Officer involved shooting in Vacaville Olivia Newton-John joins the Morning Blend Bride honors uncle, asks him to be her 'something blue' The plants that bug bugs - including mosquitoes What will California do with Volkswagen's settlement money? Secret menu week: Thai Memorial Day ceremonies held in Yuba City to remember fallen soldiers More Stories Modesto City Schools' intervention centers a… May 30, 2017, 7:06 p.m. New owner takes over Twelve Rounds Brewing after… May 30, 2017, 4:34 p.m. Eating out for lunch is on the decline, research shows May 30, 2017, 9:46 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs