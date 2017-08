Paul Wagner, 80, of Sacramento was reported missing Saturday evening, according to Sacramento police. (Photo: Courtesy Sacramento Police Department)

An 80-year-old at-risk Sacramento man was found safe Sunday after going missing.

Police report Paul Wagner, who suffers from dementia, was found on Interstate 5 by the California Highway Patrol.

Wagner had been last seen Saturday between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

