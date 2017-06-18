Attempted murder suspect arrested in Sacramento

A man wanted for the attempted murder of his grandfather in Pomona has been arrested in Sacramento, police said. (Photo: Pomona Police Department)

A man wanted for the attempted murder of his grandfather in Pomona has been arrested in Sacramento, police said.

On Friday, Pomona police were dispatched on a welfare checkup for Robert McPherson, an 82-year-old local, who had not been seen or heard from in several days.

When police arrived at McPherson’s home, they found smashed glass and what appeared to be the sounds of moans coming from inside the home, police said.

Inside police found McPherson laying on the ground, bleeding and suffering from a major head trauma, police said. McPherson was taken from his home to a nearby hospital where he has been listed in “extremely critical condition.”

An investigation revealed McPherson had received a restraining order against his grandson, later identified as Sammeon Waller, a 25-year-old known to frequent the Pomona area, police said.

The investigation further revealed that Waller had taken McPherson’s car, according to police, which was later found impounded Friday morning in Sacramento.

Following information that connected Waller to his last known whereabouts near the area of 3rd and J streets, Sacrament police were able to locate the man and bring him into custody.

Waller is currently being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he will be held until he is transported back to Los Angeles County where he will face attempted murder charges.

