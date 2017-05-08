KXTV
Body found in Feather River south of Live Oak

The body was found on Sunday afternoon in Sutter County south of the Live Oak boat launch. (May 8, 2017)

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 5:31 PM. PDT May 08, 2017

A body found in the Feather River near Live Oak Sunday afternoon is being investigated by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office. 

At approximately 12:45 p.m., the sheriff's office says they received a report of a body seen in the Feather River south of the Live Oak Recreational Park boat launch.

Upon arrival, officials recovered the unidentified body. The identity of the person and cause of death is pending forensic examination.

At this time, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office says it's undetermined if the body is connected to the Aly Yeoman missing person case.

