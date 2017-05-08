Body found in Feather River south of Live Oak

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A body found in the Feather River near Live Oak Sunday afternoon is being investigated by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., the sheriff's office says they received a report of a body seen in the Feather River south of the Live Oak Recreational Park boat launch.

Upon arrival, officials recovered the unidentified body. The identity of the person and cause of death is pending forensic examination.

At this time, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office says it's undetermined if the body is connected to the Aly Yeoman missing person case.

© 2017 KXTV-TV