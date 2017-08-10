KXTV
Close

Badger discovered in Sacramento 'a rare sight'

Staff , KXTV 11:18 AM. PDT August 10, 2017

Sacramento is home to a number of different wild animals – raccoons, opossums, beavers, River Cats – but finding a badger in town is truly rare.

That’s exactly what happened for Sacramento Animal Control on Monday, though.

Animal control officers were out on patrol when they found the badger under a car breathing heavily and clearly in distress, according to Wildlife Care Association of Sacramento.

Wildlife care members said no injuries were found on the badger and that it just seemed a little lethargic.

The badger was sent to All About Pets where it would be safely examined before being sent back to the wildlife association where it will rest for a few weeks.

“This is a rare sight and we hope you are as excited as we are!” wildlife care association members wrote on Facebook.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories