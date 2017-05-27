Be safe, have fun on the water this Memorial Day weekend

(Photo: Giacomo A. Luca)

The Sacramento valley will have beautiful weather for the Memorial Day weekend and many are expected to be hitting area rivers and lakes.



U.S. Army veteran and water safety expert, Ed Lopez, said there are several things people in Northern California should watch for before going out on the water.



The average water temperature is about 59 degrees, which is chilly enough for hypothermia to set in with extended exposure, Lopez said.



Lopez, who runs a rental company called Kayaking Fit, says debris is also an issue in the valley following this Witner’s storms.

“Kayak around those areas, boat around those areas, definitely do not swim around those areas,” Lopez said.

The City of Sacramento Police Department on Twitter urged folks to wear a life jacket, have a designated driver, watch for debris, and have fun this weekend.

More than 3,500 people are killed each year in accidental drowning incidents according 2005-2014 statistics from the Centers for Disease Control. An additional 332 are killed in boating-related drownings.

