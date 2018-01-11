Bill to expand California rent control draws huge crowds

Red For Rent sign closeup against brick building (Photo: ablokhin)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Legislation aimed at expanding rent control in California is drawing hundreds of landlords and renters to the Capitol to voice their opinions.

Up for debate is the repeal of a 1995 law that strictly limits cities' abilities to adopt rent control on properties built after that year. Supporters say repealing the law would help renters struggling with ever-rising costs. But opponents say more rent control will stifle badly needed construction.

California is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. Construction isn't keeping up with demand, and experts estimate a third of renters are paying more than half their income for housing.

Fifteen California cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, have some form of rent control, but it applies to just a fraction of properties.

