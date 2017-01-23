Body discovered in disabled car in Arden-Arcade

Police lights.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating the events that led to the discovery of a body found inside a disabled car near the Interstate 80 and Marconi Avenue onramp.

A call was received by officers just after 7 a.m. Monday of a car bumper blocking traffic in a roadway.

Officers managed to track down the bumper in the road, but nearby they also found a disabled car, said Chad Hertzell, spokesman for CHP.

As they approached the car, officers report a body was found inside.

It is unclear how long the car had been parked at the location. Investigators are trying to determine how long the unidentified person had been dead prior to its discovery.

CHP has not yet reported whether a criminal investigation will be opened as a result of the discovery, noting detectives are still gathering information.

