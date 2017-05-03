Body found in American River, believed to be missing teen

A body has been recovered from the waters of the American River Wednesday in the Folsom area, believed to be that of a missing teenager who was swept under the water May 1. (Photo: ABC10)

A body has been recovered from the waters of the American River Wednesday in the Folsom area, believed to that of a missing teenager who was swept under the water May 1.

The body was found in the general area where the teenage boy went missing

The boy was swept down stream from Rainbow Bridge in Folsom on May 1 around 8 p.m.

Sacramento Metro firefighters were sent to the area and said the boy was there with friends. When the teen's friends didn't see the boy surface, they alerted authorities.

Search and rescue crews had been concentrating their efforts from Rainbow Bridge along Greenback Lane down to the motorists' bridge along Folsom Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page as new details will be added as information becomes available.

© 2017 KXTV-TV