Body of missing man recovered in American River

Emergency crews recovered the body of a person who went missing in the American River Sunday morning.

Sacramento Metro search and rescue crews began searching for the missing person along the river before 9 a.m.

The body, only identified as man in his 20s, was found some time after 10 a.m., near the San Juan Rapids in Fair Oaks, Metro Fire crews said.

Sacramento County sheriff's investigators said two men in their 20s went for a walk down by the river some time after 9 p.m. Saturday when one of them decided to go for a swim.

When he didn't resurface, the other man called the sheriff's department, prompting a search which began around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The search continued into Sunday morning when the man was eventually found.

Authorities do not believe foul play was involved.

Crews were staging their search near the Sunrise Boulevard boat launch in Rancho Cordova.

