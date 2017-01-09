Boils could foretell levee breach

Emergency foot patrols were called into action to search for possible issues along the Cache Creek training levee near Woodland, California in Yolo County. Levee patrols are key to the California Department of Water Resources emergency flood fighting methods - to identify the problem early and make repairs immediately. Photo taken February 22, 1958. Clay Dudley / California Department of Water Resources, FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo: Clay Dudley, Public Domain)

The torrential rains in Northern California this week are testing the health of its flood control system, which features an extensive network of levees. Boils are a sign of a levee on its way to failing.

The danger of a boil is well expressed by the old children’s story in which a little Dutch boy saves Holland by plugging a small leak in a dike with his finger to stop it from becoming a big leak. Once water has started to pipe its way through or beneath an earthen barrier, the leak will only get worse until it ends in the complete failure of the barrier.

Boils occur when there is a gradient of water level – that is, water on one side of the levee is higher than the other. The high water on one side creates pressure, and will exploit any structural weaknesses.

“What a boil is, is water trying to escape through a weak spot,” said Jay Lund, a professor in the U.C. Davis Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

The first thing to take note of, should you see water beginning to “boil” up out of the ground alongside a levee is whether the water is clean or dirty.

“If it’s dirty, you should start to panic,” Lund said, adding that the mud you see is the interior of the levee being washed out – a very bad sign. Clean water indicates less advanced leakage.

Boils occur for various reasons. An old levee not engineered or built well can be more vulnerable to boils, as is a channel created by levees to straighten a meandering river. The places where the river once went outside of the leveed channel can be weak spots for the water to seep into.

Boils can be controlled by creating a body of water above them to counteract the pressure that is “piping” the water from the other side. A ring of sandbags around the boil to create a pool can have this effect.

Lund said that since Hurricane Katrina’s catastrophic levee failure more than a decade ago, officials are paying more attention to the state of levees in their regions.

“We’re doing a much better job of looking for under-seepage,” he said. “We’ve been finding that a lot of the time, levees fail not by overtopping, but by boils.”

Copyright 2016 KXTV