Boy tumor-free after successful surgery

3-year-old Joseph Surdyka is tumor-free thanks to help from doctors at UC Davis Children's Hospital. We caught up with his mom, who is forever thankful for the support she got from the hospital and her employer, Gilmore Heating Air and Solar. ABC10 news a

KXTV 6:54 PM. PST February 21, 2017

