Broken water main closes Elk Grove street to traffic

Elk Grove Police are telling people to avoid this area of Elk Grove this morning after a water main broke near the auto mall.

According to Elk Grove PD, westbound Elk Grove Boulevard at Laguna Springs will be closed Wednesday morning as crews clean up the flooded area.

Officials said the flooding caused the road at Elk Grove Boulevard and Laguna Springs to buckle. No homes are affected from the water main break.

Westbound Elk Grove Blvd at Laguna Springs is closed this morning due to flooding and a broken water main. Please avoid the area this morning on your commute. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) January 24, 2018

A potential detour that commuter might take to get around the closed area is Laguna Boulevard to Big Horn Boulevard or Bruceville Road.

There is no timetable for when the street will reopen, but officials said they are hoping to have at least part of it open later in the day.

Potential traffic mess in #ElkGrove: Water main break west of Elk Grove Auto Mall pic.twitter.com/AWPLaKxMht — Michelle Apon (@MichelleApon) January 24, 2018

