SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Jerry Brown is announcing yet another plan to keep the United States on track to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under the international Paris climate agreement.
Brown is joining former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to compile all of the climate commitments by states, cities, businesses and universities in one place where they can be easily tracked and shared.
The initiative, called "America's Pledge" is Brown's latest effort to showcase the country's commitment to fighting climate change despite President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the international pact.
The two will share the data at this year's United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Germany, at which Brown is a special adviser to states and regions. Bloomberg is a U.N. special envoy for cities and climate change.
