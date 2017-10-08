'Bump stock' debate goes on at Sacramento area gun show

Some of the semi-automatic guns for sale at the McClellan Gun Expo in Sacramento County.

Mark, who didn’t want his last name used, owns rifles for hunting and is a Coast Guard veteran.

“They’re fun to shoot. I grew up shooting and hunting.”

Mark says he has been a gun owner most of his life.

His opinion on bump stocks?

“As a gun enthusiast, it might be fun to go out and do on a range," said Mark.

But to ban them altogether he’s not sure.

“Somebody who is that deranged that’s going to go do something like that whether he has a bump stock or not he’s going to go out and do something.”

People attending the gun show had mixed emotions about whether to ban or regulate bump stocks.

But they all said it’s not the gun, but the person.

Evan Bishop came to the McClellan Park Gun Show to sell tactical gear and gun parts from his gun shop in Campbell.

While bump stocks are illegal in California, he says what once was viewed as fun to use, no longer.

“There should be some regulation on it. I mean obviously the people that are law abiding citizens that are just having fun that you know are having fun recreational should be ok, but you can’t tell if someone is crazy or not by just looking at them," said Bishop.

Gun show promoter Guy Meyers believes making bump stocks illegal everywhere won’t solve the problem.

“I would zone in more on the person and why did this happen then a particular product," said Meyers.

Ex-cop and gun dealer Stan Cunningham of Modesto says there is no need for fully automatic weapons at all.

He says banning “bump stocks” in the end won’t matter.

“The bad guys are going to get what they want no matter what. They may have to pay a thousand dollars for a $200 gun, but they can get it in an alley somewhere," said Cunningham.

Off camera, some dealers said fully automatic weapons are simply a waste of ammunition and not accurate and that semi-automatic is good enough.

Bottom line, the “bump stock” debate continues and in the end will be up to lawmakers to decide.

