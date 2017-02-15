Cal Expo prepares shelter for up to 20,000 evacuees

At Cal Expo, as many as 10,000 sandwiches are being prepared by California Prison Industry Authority’s Women’s Facility from Folsom State Prison. (Photo: ABC10)

The American Red Cross and Cal Expo are teaming up to provide shelter for as many as 20,000 people displaced by the Lake Oroville spillway crisis.

More than a dozen American Red Cross of Sierra-Delta volunteers are providing their help at Cal Expo. They are among more than 130 Red Cross volunteers across the region helping evacuees by providing cots, chairs and other supplies.

At Cal Expo, as many as 10,000 sandwiches are being prepared by California Prison Industry Authority’s Women’s Facility from Folsom State Prison.

While mandatory evacuation orders below Lake Oroville have been downgraded to an advisory, shelters across Northern California remain open for those who need them.

The Oroville Reservoir is continuing to drain as state water officials scrambled to reduce the lake's level ahead of impending storms.

State Department of Water Resources spokesman Chris Orrock says that the reservoir was down 20 feet since it reached capacity on Sunday when it overflowed and sparked an evacuation order for nearly 200,000 people south of the dam.

Orrock says the lake is draining at 100,000 cubic feet per second, reducing the reservoir about a foot every three hours. Orrock says the department wants to drop the reservoir's level 50 feet overall by Sunday.

Forecasts call for 2-4 inches of rain and snow in the foothills and mountains starting Wednesday night or early Thursday. But the storm was looking colder than projected, meaning less rain and less runoff than last week's storms.

Copyright 2017 KXTV