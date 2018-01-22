California begins issuing Real ID cards for residents traveling

Entrance sign for Sacramento International Airport. (Photo: Courtesy: Sacramento International Airport)

If you're a frequent flier, you'll want to make sure your identification is federally compliant by Oct. 1, 2020.

Starting today, Monday, Jan. 22, California began issuing special identification cards for flying, both domestically and internationally.

According to the California Department of Motor Vehicles [DMV], the federal government will require your driver license or ID card to be REAL ID compliant if you wish to use it as ID to board an airplane or enter military bases and most federal facilities.

A U.S. passport, passport card, military ID, or another form of transportation safety administration approved identification will still be accepted to board an airplane.

The federal Real ID act of 2005 was passed in response to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

