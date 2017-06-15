California lawmakers to vote on $125 billion budget

(Photo: Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California lawmakers are scheduled to vote Thursday on a budget that increases spending on education and social services while imposing new financial restrictions on the University of California following a scathing audit.

The $125 million general fund spending plan was negotiated by Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders. It is expected to easily clear the Democratically controlled Legislature.

Democrats have praised the budget for its attempts to address poverty and to increase payments for doctors and dentists who care for people on Medi-Cal, the state health plan for the needy.

Republicans have criticized unrelated measures tucked into the budget, including a plan to change the rules for removing lawmakers from office that would benefit a Democratic Orange County senator facing a recall.

