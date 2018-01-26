California paid $25 million in 3 years for harassment cases

California Capitol (Photo: David Sawyer, Flickr)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has paid more than $25 million in the past three fiscal years to settle sexual harassment claims against the state and public universities, most of it paid by taxpayers.

That's the finding of an investigation published Friday by the Sacramento Bee.

The newspaper identified 92 sexual harassment settlements involving 24 state agencies and 10 university campuses during the three years ending June 30, 2017.

The payouts ranged from $500 for a prison inmate to $10 million paid in 2016 by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to four wards at a state youth correctional facility. The young men said a male staff counselor coerced them into sex acts.

It's unclear how the figure compares over time because the state does not officially track the costs sexual harassment cases.



