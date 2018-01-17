MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

California is one of the top states in the country to retire.

That's according to a new WalletHub study which analyzed all 50 states based on factors such as affordability, quality of life and health care.

Researchers ranked the Golden State number 15 on the list of best states to live out your golden years. California scored very high in the 'quality of life' category, placing third for its mild weather, number of entertainment sources, lower violent crime rate and access to public transportation.

The state also scored well in the 'health care' category nabbing the 16th spot on the list for its higher number of medical professionals available, quality of health care facilities and the overall well-being for adults 55 and older.

While California has one of the highest costs of living in the country, in exchange, the state offers retirees a higher life expectancy. California also has the most theaters and museums in the nation after New York.

While not a surprise, Florida sits at the top of the list for its affordability and better quality of life. Colorado ranks second for its high score in health care and South Dakota is third on the list for affordability.

WalletHub analysts placed Rhode Island, New Jersey and Kentucky and the bottom of the list of best states to retire.

