Caltrans: 'horrific crash' detours traffic on Highway 99

Traffic on Highway 99 just north of Yuba City has been detoured due to what it described by Caltrans as a "horrific crash."
Caltrans tweeted out the closing is near Lomo Crossing. There is no estimated time as to when the highway will reopen.
Highway 99 - just north of Yuba City near Lomo Crossing detouring traffic. Due to horrific crash. No ETO.— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 19, 2017
This is a developing story. Refresh for more details as they come in.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs